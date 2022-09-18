Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Get Rating

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

