Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $809,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

