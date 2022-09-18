Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 275,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Chubb by 30.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Chubb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.77. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

