Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,560.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($18.85) and last traded at GBX 1,626 ($19.65), with a volume of 126906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,634 ($19.74).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,818.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,019.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £767.55 million and a PE ratio of 770.62.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kathy Quashie acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

