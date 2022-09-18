Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $745,521.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

