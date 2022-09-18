Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $745,521.30 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNGet Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.