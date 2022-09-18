Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $745,521.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ MORN opened at $224.56 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
