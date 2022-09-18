Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $186.50

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTRGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 223319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £168.20 million and a PE ratio of 981.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.12.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.