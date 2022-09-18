Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $186.50

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 223319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £168.20 million and a PE ratio of 981.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.12.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.