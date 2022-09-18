Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Movado Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.4 %

MOV stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

