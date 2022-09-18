Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 133,093 shares.The stock last traded at $26.54 and had previously closed at $27.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $785.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

