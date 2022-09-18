Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,278,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGF. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Nestlé Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $110.40 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

