Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMERISAFE worth $70,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.25. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.