Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 817,994 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,994 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $82,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 19.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $100,377,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 16.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in Roblox by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 596,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

