Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

