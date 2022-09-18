Nintendo Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) are set to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

