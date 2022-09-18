Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 36.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

