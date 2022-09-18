Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 127,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,448,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

