Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

