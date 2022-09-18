Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Critical Comparison

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and 2seventy bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -399.14% -47.89% -34.29% 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $29.75 million 24.60 -$117.19 million ($3.46) -4.50 2seventy bio $54.52 million 10.02 -$292.21 million ($10.34) -1.40

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and 2seventy bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nurix Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2seventy bio. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics and 2seventy bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.44, suggesting a potential upside of 153.50%. 2seventy bio has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.17%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats 2seventy bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

