NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 7,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,181,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

