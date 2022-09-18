Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OPI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.08 million, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

