Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.80

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 409802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.62).

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 498.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is currently 775.11%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

