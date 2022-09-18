Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.80

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.60), with a volume of 409802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.62).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Old Mutual from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Old Mutual Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 498.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.
Old Mutual Cuts Dividend
About Old Mutual
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
See Also
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.