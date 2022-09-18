ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

