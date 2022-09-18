Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.68

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.68 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 16411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

