Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.97

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.97 and last traded at C$38.02, with a volume of 550962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.66.
Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
