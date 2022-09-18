OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $412,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,760,789.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 143.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 75,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

