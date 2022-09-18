O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $693.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.