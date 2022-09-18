PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,262,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $639,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

