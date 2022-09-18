Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

