Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

