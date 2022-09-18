Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $7.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

