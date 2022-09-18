Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.18 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

