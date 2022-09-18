Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 5969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

