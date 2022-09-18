Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 5969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.