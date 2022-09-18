ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Prices IPO at $5.20-$7.20 Per Share (PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) is planning to raise $19 million in an IPO on Friday, September 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $5.20-$7.20 per share.

In the last 12 months, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. generated $720,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $570,000. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. has a market cap of $39 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a unit offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and two warrants, each warrant to buy one share of common stock. IPOScoop has NO CALL on non-SPAC unit offerings. This is a NASDAQ listing with the proposed symbol “PRZO” for the stock and “PRZOW” for the warrant.) We are an aerospace company that is focused on drone safety systems and engaged in the business of designing, developing, and providing what we believe are best-in-class autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones, also known as unmanned aerial systems or UAS. (Incorporated in Israel) Our company was founded by a group of aviation professionals, together with veteran drone operators, to address the drone industry’s safety challenges. Our goal is to enable the drone industry to realize its greatest potential through increasing safety and mitigating operational risk. Our unique patented technology for drones, the SafeAir system, is designed to protect hardware, people and payload in the event of an in-flight failure. The SafeAir system is a smart parachute system that monitors UAS flight in real time, identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event that certain parameters indicative of a free fall are present. The system contains a flight termination system, a black box to enable post-deployment analysis, and a warning buzzer to alert people of a falling drone. In addition to being fully autonomous, the SafeAir system includes a separate remote control for manual parachute deployment capability. We have a global distribution footprint and have forged partnerships all around the world, including India, South Korea, the United States, Latin America and Europe. We sell our drone safety systems as off-the-shelf solutions, as well as perform integrations with original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, offering customized, bespoke safety solutions for a large variety of aerial platforms. Our technology has been sold to and used by some of the world’s top companies and organizations, including drone companies such as LIFT Aircraft, Airobotics, SpeedBird Aero and Doosan Corporation, and other leading brandss such as CNN, The New York Times, Hensel Phelps, Verizon Media (Skyward), Fox Television, the Chicago Police Department and Fortis Construction. (Note: ParaZero Technologies Ltd. increased the size of its IPO – a unit offering – to 3.04 million units (3.040,000 units), up from 2.53 million units (2,525,000 units) – and kept the price range at $5.20 to $7.20 – to raise $18.85 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 14, 2022. This is an upward revision of the terms filed on Sept. 7, 2022. ParaZero Technologies filed its F-1 (prospectus) on May 24, 2022, after filing confidential IPO paperwork with the SEC on March 11, 2022,) “.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 10 employees. The company is located at 30 Dov Hoz Kiryat Ono, 5555626, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972-3-688-5252 or on the web at http://www.parazero.com/.

