Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,020.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120,803 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

