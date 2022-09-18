Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 7.4%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.99. 5,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of 198.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

