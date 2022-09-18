PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $282.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

