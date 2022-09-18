Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 285,067 Shares

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 552,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,188.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.69 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAR. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

