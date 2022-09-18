Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at $344,601,018.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

eXp World Stock Down 3.1 %

EXPI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

