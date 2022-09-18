Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%.

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.