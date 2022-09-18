Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $322.78

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $322.78 and last traded at $325.78, with a volume of 1613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

