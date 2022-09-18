PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PGRU. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

About PropertyGuru

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.