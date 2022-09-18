PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Several research firms recently commented on PGRU. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
