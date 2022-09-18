PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Stock Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,643,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ PTIC opened at $9.93 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

