ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 127,356 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,583 put options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 438,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000.

