ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 47.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.98.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

