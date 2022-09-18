Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 5412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

