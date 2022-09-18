Rachel C. Glaser Sells 3,040 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Etsy

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 376.9% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Etsy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

