Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.76

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 34.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

