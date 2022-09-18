RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.69. 2,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $727.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.