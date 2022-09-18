Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $136.00

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 563836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.67).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £311.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,236.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.19.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

