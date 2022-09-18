Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Barclays were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

