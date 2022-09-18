Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

